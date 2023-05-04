Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

