Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

