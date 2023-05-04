Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,255 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
