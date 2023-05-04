Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

