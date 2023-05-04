Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.65 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 633,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 498,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

