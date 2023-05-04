Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $429.65 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

