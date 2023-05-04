Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $305.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

