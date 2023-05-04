51,660 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

EQT stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

