Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.81 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Price Performance

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

GE opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

