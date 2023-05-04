Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

