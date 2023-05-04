Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

