Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.64 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.