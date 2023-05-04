Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,365 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

