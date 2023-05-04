Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

