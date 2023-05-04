TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $146.19 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

