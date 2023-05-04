Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

