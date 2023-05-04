Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

