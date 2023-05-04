Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

