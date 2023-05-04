Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.