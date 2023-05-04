CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CONSOL Energy has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CONSOL Energy to earn $19.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

