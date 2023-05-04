Triton International Limited (TRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Triton International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Trading Up 0.3 %

TRTN stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.