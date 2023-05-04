Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 6th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$97.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$99.21.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.