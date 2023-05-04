Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Barbara K. Rimer Sells 18,210 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

