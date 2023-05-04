NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $166.01, but opened at $173.34. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $172.24, with a volume of 1,340,801 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

