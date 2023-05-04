Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $37.12. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 7,282 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

