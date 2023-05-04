Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Gap Up to $56.87

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.87, but opened at $64.80. Centerspace shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 20,614 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.09 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Centerspace

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 395.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerspace by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

