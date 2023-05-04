STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.42. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 2,849,404 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

