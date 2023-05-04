Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

