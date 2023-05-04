DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

DKS opened at $142.56 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.