CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $91.65, but opened at $100.27. CVR Partners shares last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 46,300 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $10.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $41.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.93%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.23 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 72.81% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

