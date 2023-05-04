Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $35.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 412,099 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,246 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.