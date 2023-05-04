Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $35.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 412,099 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,246 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.