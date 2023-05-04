Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2052330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

