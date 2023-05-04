Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 85946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

INE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2988605 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

