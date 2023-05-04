C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 7,624 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after buying an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after buying an additional 416,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after buying an additional 296,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

