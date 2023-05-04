Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

