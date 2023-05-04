Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 291,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.81%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

