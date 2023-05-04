Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Declines By 6.8%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 577,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BioVie Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
