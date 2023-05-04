Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 53.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

