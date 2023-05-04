Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LFLY opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leafly by 215.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Leafly by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Leafly by 46.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 932,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

