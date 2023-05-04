Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

