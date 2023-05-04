Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $27,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NOW opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average is $422.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

