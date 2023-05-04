1,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

