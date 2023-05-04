Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,050 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

