Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,530 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 511.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.35. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

