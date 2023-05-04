Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NewMarket by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.3 %

NEU stock opened at $397.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $404.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

