Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $34,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $74.59 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

