Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Visteon worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,856.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 69,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.96 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

