Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $123.72 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

