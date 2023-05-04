9,620 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

