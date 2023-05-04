Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 639 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,231,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,343.20 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,299.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,301.44.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150 shares of company stock worth $201,476. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

